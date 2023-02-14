The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, including Selby College, marked National Apprenticeship Week 2023 with its annual Apprenticeship Awards.

Finalists, sponsors, guests and members of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group gathered at Darrington Golf course in Pontefract on Thursday February 9.

Lorraine Cross, executive director for external relations and development at the the Education Group, started evening by welcoming nominees and their families, as well as apprenticeship providers.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is presented with a Special Recognition Award (Image: Duncan Lomax)

Lorraine said: “Our Apprenticeship Awards are a celebratory occasion as we come together to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of apprentices and their employers. There have been some fantastic nominations for this year’s awards, which demonstrates the significant value apprentices bring to their workplaces.

"Apprenticeship providers are also fundamental to this success and I’m so pleased that we are also able to recognise employers’ significant contributions to apprenticeships with these awards.

“A huge thank you also goes to Sigma, TIP, Skills Connect, Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation, Wakefield First and the Business Scale Up Programme, who have generously sponsored tonight’s awards."

Eleven awards were presented in total throughout the evening, including an ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award for a range of sectors. A number of prizes were also awarded to local and national businesses.

Callum Brooke, maintenance engineer at Burberry Ltd, which claimed the Large Apprenticeship Employer or the Year, said: “I’m delighted that Burberry’s commitment to promoting and delivering apprenticeships has been recognised with this award. Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to earn whilst you learn and can create incredible career prospects.

"As a former apprentice myself of Wakefield College, I’m a big advocate of apprenticeships and I’m extremely appreciative of the opportunities that my apprenticeship gave me and how it kickstarted my career in engineering.”

Sam Wright, principal and chief executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education, presenting Lucas Moon with his award (Image: Duncan Lomax)

Engineering apprentice at Yorkshire Laser and Fabrication, Lucas Moon, was awarded the Special Recognition Award. He was presented the prize for the hard work and determination he showed during the WorldSkills UK Skills Weld 2022 competition.

Lucas said: "I was surprised when I heard that I had been nominated for the Special Recognition award. Doing an apprenticeship is the best thing I’ve ever done and I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to take part in the WorldSkills UK competition without it."

Attendees of the awards enjoyed a two-course meal, whilst Higher Education Performing Arts student Jessie-Jo Logan performed a number of songs.

As part of its other activities throughout the week, the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group delivered apprenticeship talks to schools across the region, including Barlby High School, Castleford Academy, Snaith High School, Madni Academy, Outwood Academy Freeston and The King’s School.

The talks aimed to promote the benefits of apprenticeships to school pupils, prior to making their post-16 choices.