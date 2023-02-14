A MAN has been found dead at his home in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say 62-year-old Ronald Priestley was found dead at his home address in Harrogate on Sunday (February 12) and they are now asking for your help to find his family. 

A police spokesman said that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

If you can help, please email: coroner@northyorshire.police.uk