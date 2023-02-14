North Yorkshire Police are currently searching for Kallan Hunt, who is 32-years-old, and is missing from the Selby District.

Kallan was last seen in Sherburn in Elmet at 5pm yesterday (February 13). Officers believe that he may be in the Selby or Barlby area.

Kallan is described as wearing a grey jacket with possibly a black "hoodie" underneath. He has blue Nike jogging bottoms and Nike trainers.

A police spokesman said: "It’s believed that Kallan is with his large Akita dog.

"We are becoming extremely concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch straight away."

Anyone with information that could help find Kallan is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting reference NYP-13022023-0378.