Cyclists are tonight (Monday, February 13) being urged to avoid the roundabout at the junction of Rawcliffe Lane and Eastholme Drive in York.

Cllr Darryl Smalley said two people had come off their bikes at the spot, which he warned was "seriously dangerous".

He Tweeted: "We’ve helped two people who have come off their bikes - one thankfully ok, and one heading to A&E - please avoid."

It’s seriously dangerous - cyclists please AVOID the Rawcliffe Lane/Eastholme Drive roundabout - a spillage has made it very slippery.



City of York Council said: "We are aware of a spillage which is causing the road to be slippery around Rawcliffe Lane/Eastholme Drive.

"A team is heading out to make it safe. Please be careful when using roads in this area this evening."

The cause of the spillage is not yet known.