In Mike Kenny’s adaptation of CJ Sansom’s acclaimed Tudor-set novel Sovereign - set during the time of a brutal King Henry VIII’s Henry’s ‘progress to the north’ in 1541 to cow rebellious northerners who had plotted against him - Fergus will play disabled lawyer Matthew Shardlake.

Shardlake, with his assistant Jack Barak, is in York awaiting King Henry’s arrival, only to find himself plunged into a mystery that could threaten the future of the crown.

Fergus says: “The role of Matthew Shardlake is ideal for me – not only do I love and study the Tudor period but Shardlake very much has my mindset.

“He’s a bit of an outsider, which is something I can relate to both as a disabled person in a world not designed for disabled people but also as a foreigner from another country. I’m very used to that outsider nature.

“I see myself very much reflected in him. When he’s in front of the King there’s a moment of embarrassment. I’ve felt that. I’ve been in public where everyone is staring at me for just being myself.

“As a short man I’ve had people laugh at me for no reason, things like that. Or have judged me when I turned up for a job and I’m half the size they thought I was going to be.

“His (Shardlake’s) situation is surprisingly relatable. He keeps a lot of it to himself, which is quite true to life with a lot of disabilities. The amount people are going through internally is always worse than what’s happening externally.”

Shardlake is described in the book as a both a ‘hedgehog’ and ‘brothel spider’, an insult aimed at Richard III in Shakespeare’s play.

Much of Fergus’s acting work has been in Shakespeare at festivals and more recently online. His Shakespearean roles include Puck, Malvolio, most of the Mechanicals in A Midsummer Night Dream and Claudius in Hamlet. Iago and disabled Richard III, he says, are still on his roles-to-do list.

He feels empowered by being cast as Shardlake.

“I love the shows I do but never get to play a role this juicy. Perhaps it could have a knock-on effect for disabled actors and different body types. Kids can see that it’s an option for the future.”

How does he view the prospect of leading a community cast of 120?

“Excited and slightly terrified,” he says.

Sovereign is being staged outdoors at King’s Manor in Exhibition Square in York from July 15 to 30.

Box office: 01904 623568/ yorktheatreroyal.co.uk