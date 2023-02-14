Yet when that life is reduced to a mere existence, either through the cruel fate of a catastrophic accident, or incurable disease, can this still be defined as living?

If you were trapped in a non-functioning body, dependent on those around you to help with or perform all your activities of daily living, or in such agony that every moment had become a nightmare, would you still want to go on ‘living’?

The debate on physician-assisted dying rages on, with both sides resolute in their beliefs.

At the present time in the United Kingdom, helping an individual to die, whether you are friend, family member or doctor is illegal. It is a criminal activity, punishable by a prolonged jail sentence.

Yet elsewhere the tide is changing. Indeed, in Oregon USA, doctor-assisted dying has been enshrined in law since 1997. It is now legal in several other US states as well as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Despite being available in Oregon for more than 25 years, there has not been a spate of physician-assisted deaths. The figure is less than a half a percent of all deaths.

If you are thinking thank goodness we have not adopted this stance, consider this; every week at least one UK citizen travels to Dignitas in Switzerland to end their own life on their own terms.

Those travelling to Switzerland often do so much earlier than they would have wanted to, just so they are not too unwell to make the journey.

Sadly, the majority are not affluent enough to afford this option, or too sick to travel abroad. Several thousand resort to horrifically botched DIY attempts.

In contrast to our current laws, recent polls show that most UK citizens are in favour of a change to allow those who are terminally ill but mentally competent to approach their doctor to ask for help to die.

This includes the general public, fait per cent of GPs support or are neutral toward the matter, this is a matter for the general public to have their say on, not just healthcare professionals.

The Charity ‘Dignity in Dying’ is calling for a law that allows patients with a terminal or incurable illness, who are in sound mind, to approach a doctor to prescribe the drugs so they can take their own life.

It is not for a moment advising that doctors start suggesting it to individuals who may be seen to have reduced quality of life. Quality of life is very subjective and many persons with significant frailty and/or severe handicaps often report high levels of happiness and contentment.

Nor it is trying to push for a law that allows doctors to start taking lives.

This is very different and would be classed as euthanasia.

This issue is as big as the 1967 Abortion Bill, and is simply something we cannot shy away from anymore.

We cannot sweep it under the carpet with outlandish suggestions that doctors will suddenly start targeting the frail, elderly and vulnerable. It has not happened in other states and countries, so there is no real evidence to suggest that it would happen here.

Nor will physician-assisted dying take the place of high-quality palliative care.

It has been acknowledged for a long time that a good death in a dignified manner where pain and suffering are controlled as much as possible is vitally important, not only for the patient, but also for relatives and loved ones.

However palliative care is most often commenced in the last few weeks of life, sometimes in the last few days. Sadly, many still go without it.

Anticipatory medicines are usually given when a person is no longer able to swallow, with a syringe driver set up when the person is no longer conscious.

Most doctors overestimate rather than underestimate life expectancy, and past a few days it is not an exact science.

Many with a terminal illness will simply not want to wait until this point either due to physical pain, mental anguish, or a combination.

Terminal illness can rob a person of their life long before their heart stops beating.

While you would hope to never be in this situation, it may help to think of how you would view this option, if you were.

Dr. Zak Uddin, General Practitioner

