The Queen Consort was forced to postpone her visit to Elmhurst Balet School in Edgbaston after contracting a "seasonal illness".

She was also due to visit a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community later that day.

Originally, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Queen Consort had to postpone her visit because of a “seasonal illness” but it was hoped that a new date could soon be scheduled for the events.

The spokesperson also said that with a busy week of engagements, she hoped she would be well enough to attend an engagement on Wednesday.

However, in a renewed statement, Buckingham Palace said: "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus.

"With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

Camilla, along with her husband, King Charles III, was supposed to be hosting a reception at Clarence House on Wednesday to celebrate the second anniversary of her online book club The Reading Room with authors and members of literacy charities.

A reception at Milton Keynes to celebrate the metropolis being awarded city status as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations was also scheduled on Thursday with Camilla and the King supposed to attend.