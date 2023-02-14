Mel John Ross’ job will be to ensure that children and young people in the city are effectively protected from harm by challenging the partnership’s work and highlighting areas that need improvement.

Ms John Ross, a qualified children’s social worker and former Executive Director of Children’s services in Barnsley, said: “My role will be to support partners in achieving the very best outcomes for children, young people and their families; to hear and respond to children’s voices and … to shine a light and celebrate best practice.

“I look forward to working with partners ... who shape and contribute to York being a city where children and young people thrive.”

Led jointly by City of York Council, North Yorkshire Police and York Health and Care Partnership, the role of the City of York Safeguarding Children Partnership is to ensure that services across the city work together to protect children and young people from harm or abuse.

Martin Kelly, Director of Children’s Services at City of York Council, said: “I’m delighted that Mel has been appointed independent scrutineer for the partnership.

“Mel brings years of experience and knowledge to the role of scrutineer. I’m confident that she will give an independent and impartial view of the partnership’s effectiveness in addressing the safeguarding needs of our city’s children and families.”

Michelle Carrington, Director of Nursing at the York Health and Care Partnership added: "The Partnership and myself personally welcome the appointment of Mel who will bring the level of challenge, experience and scrutiny required for the role.

“We look forward to Mel helping to drive us on in our vision to protect children and providing the best possible early start and support for families'.

Mike Walker, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, North Yorkshire Police said: ‘Mel’s vast experience in this field will be crucial as we move forward together and prioritise safeguarding children.

"On behalf of the team at the Office of the Police and Fire and Crime Commissioner I would like to welcome Mel and I am looking forward to working closely with her."

For more information about the City of York Safeguarding Children Partnership visit www.saferchildrenyork.org.uk/