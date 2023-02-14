Harrogate BID is selected in the Town Centres & City Centres category for its Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration campaign, which featured a town centre floral trail, fascinating indoor exhibition and a shop window competition.

It follows it winning last October the Yorkshire Rose Town/City Centre BID category, a month after being presented with The President’s Trophy for its work in Harrogate in Bloom Awards.

The month long Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration added to the regular 200 barrier baskets, hanging baskets and shop doorway planters delivered by the borough council’s parks and gardens team.

The trail featured seven displays across town highlighting Harrogate’s history, plus an indoor exhibition and 18-minute film. It was well-received by residents and visitors alike and supported by many town businesses.

This year’s Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration will feature displays on the town’s international connections.

The Britain in Bloom judges are due to visit in late July-early August, with Harrogate attending the finals in October.