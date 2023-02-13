Blenkin & Co has been served a notice by City of York Council for a sign it made to advertise its new Bootham premises.
The estate agency moved to and renovated the ground floor of the landmark Priestley House building after 22 years at High Petergate.
Managing director Edward Hartshorne said: “We created a traditional office facade entirely in keeping with the heritage of the building and its location adjacent to the abbey walls.
“Our renovation works included a temporary sign added to the brickwork on the eastern elevation of the building. Again, the brief was to create a timeless look.”
Edward continued: “We’ve had so many compliments and kind words from local residents about our ‘painted’ sign and, although happy to comply with the enforcement notice, it does seem a shame that a lone zealous voice should be the cause of its demise. In this case, the zealous voice came from an individual well known for raising multiple issues with the council.”
A spokesperson for City of York Council said: “As this is an ongoing planning enforcement case, it is not something we can comment on.”
