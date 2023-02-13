The estate agency moved to and renovated the ground floor of the landmark Priestley House building after 22 years at High Petergate.

Managing director Edward Hartshorne said: “We created a traditional office facade entirely in keeping with the heritage of the building and its location adjacent to the abbey walls.

“Our renovation works included a temporary sign added to the brickwork on the eastern elevation of the building. Again, the brief was to create a timeless look.”

Edward continued: “We’ve had so many compliments and kind words from local residents about our ‘painted’ sign and, although happy to comply with the enforcement notice, it does seem a shame that a lone zealous voice should be the cause of its demise. In this case, the zealous voice came from an individual well known for raising multiple issues with the council.”

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: “As this is an ongoing planning enforcement case, it is not something we can comment on.”