Data from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows that 619 social homes were built in York in the 10 years to March 2022, including 115 in the latest year.

However, 663 social homes were sold, 586 of which through the Right to Buy scheme, where council tenants can buy the property outright, and 27 were demolished over the decade.

In total, York has lost 71 social homes over the past 10 years.

The figures emerge as homeless charity Shelter urges the Government to invest in more "genuinely social housing", as the country is "firmly in the red when it comes to its social housing stock".

Separate figures from the Government department also show that as of March 2022, 1,556 people were on City of York Council's waiting list for social housing.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, said: "Once again evidence shows that if the housing crisis is to be addressed, we need a Labour Government and Labour Council.

"In the midst of a serious housing crisis, where people cannot find a home in the city, York’s council leaders are waving through plans for endless luxury apartments and student accommodation, when we need council and starter homes.

"Labour’s commitment to build ‘council housing, council housing and council housing’ is unshakable and will transform the lives of those who long to have a safe and warm home to call their own.

"These figures are unacceptable and just go to show how the needs of residents have been ignored by the parties in power."

City of York Council has been approached for comment which we will publish as soon as we receive it.

Across England, 194,000 social homes were sold in the decade to March 2022, and 55,000 demolished.

Just 84,000 were built over the same period – resulting in a net loss of 165,000 social homes.

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: "Increasing the number of genuinely affordable homes is central to our levelling up mission.

"Since 2010 we have delivered over 620,000 affordable homes in England, including over 160,000 for social rent.

"But there is much more to do and that is why we’re investing £11.5 billion to build more of the affordable, quality homes this country needs."