North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a fire that occurred at a pub in the village of Gristhorpe near Filey.

The incident occurred between 11am on Friday (February 10) and 11am on Monday (February 13) at The Bull Inn pub on Main Street in Gristhorpe.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "It’s believed that the fire was started deliberately.

"Officers are currently working with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Members of the public should expect to see increased high-visibility patrols over the next few days.

"Police are now appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information which will assist the joint investigation.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have caught the incident on CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage.

"If you have any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth.

"Alternatively, you can email jacob.rushworth@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230027117 when passing information."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.