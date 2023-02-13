Wayne Couzens has admitted three counts of indecent exposure before he abducted, raped and murdered York woman Sarah Everard.
The former Metropolitan Police officer, 49, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.
They took place in woodland and a McDonald’s.
He entered the pleas at the Old Bailey by video link from Frankland jail where he is serving a whole-life sentence for the murder of Ms Everard, 33, in March 2021.
Couzens had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit.
He will be sentenced on March 6.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article