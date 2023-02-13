The former Metropolitan Police officer, 49, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

They took place in woodland and a McDonald’s.

He entered the pleas at the Old Bailey by video link from Frankland jail where he is serving a whole-life sentence for the murder of Ms Everard, 33, in March 2021.

Couzens had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit.

He will be sentenced on March 6.