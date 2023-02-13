The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) promises major investment in the city, as previously reported.

The levy can be spent on transport infrastructure, flood defences, schools, hospitals, and other health and social care facilities, as well as open spaces, cultural and sports facilities, district heating schemes and other community safety facilities.

The council says the levy offers greater flexibility and certainty than existing Section 106 agreements with developers, because it is non-negotiable, meaning development costs can be more readily calculated.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Major Projects, said: “With the Local Plan now entering its final stage, it’s essential that we set the right approach to delivering the homes and business spaces set out in the plan. The Community Infrastructure Levy will enable us to deliver the right infrastructure for our local communities, alongside the new homes York needs to support our city's sustainable growth.”

The consultation began today and runs until March 27.

Following consultation, the CIL Draft Charging Schedule will be considered at an independent examination, after which, the charging schedule returns to the Council’s Executive to consider its adoption.

For details and to comment, go to: https://www.york.gov.uk/CILConsultation2023.