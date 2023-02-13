Furthermore, it has they’ve also been awarded 16 five-star awards from Moneyfacts across both cat and dog pet insurance products.

Defaqto’s star rating is an independent industry standard that consumers can trust; while a Moneyfacts star rating is an instantly recognisable and independent badge of quality for both consumers and financial professionals.

CEO, Francis Marin commented: “Providing quality, bespoke insurance to protect the things people love is at the heart of what we do here at The Insurance Emporium. Yet, to be accredited with the highest rating of quality on the market by both Defaqto and Moneyfacts is something we never take for granted. It gives our customers peace-of-mind that we offer them and their pet and equine companions a 5-star standard of cover.”

Defaqto independently research and analyse more than 43,000 financial products and funds, ensuring its ratings are always relevant and up to date. They rate financial products on a scale of 1-to-5 based on the quality and comprehensiveness of the features along with the benefits they offer.

Moneyfacts regularly compares the data for thousands of products to award a five or four star rating to those that have standout features. Analysed by a specialist team at Moneyfacts, consumers can be confident in knowing that a product with a Star Rating excels from competitors and offers consumers that little bit more than a standard product within the market.

For further information on The Insurance Emporium’s 5-star awarded insurance, see here: https://www.theinsuranceemporium.co.uk/