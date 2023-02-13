City of York Council is staging the modifications consultation from today (Feb 13) until March 27, before the final plan is submitted to government inspectors in the coming months.

The 6-week consultation will outline the minor modifications requested by the inspector - to allow it to be adopted and judged ‘Legally Compliant’ and ‘Sound’.

If approved, it will be York’s first adopted Local Plan in 60 years, with the city council finally having policies in place to guide it on its planning decisions.

The modifications consultation follows a series of hearing sessions, which took place between December 2019 and September 2022.

'Significant milestone' for York's bid to create Local Plan

Since then, the council has worked with the Inspectors to prepare a Schedule of Proposed Main Modifications to the plan.

The council is writing to everyone who has responded to previous consultations to inform the preparation of the Local Plan since 2013 in line with government regulations, allowing them to respond to changes.

At this stage in the examination process, the consultation only relates to the proposed main modifications and any policies map changes (and not other aspects of the plan).

Once adopted, York’s Local Plan will:

For the first time, create and protect a permanent green belt

support the creation of 18,000 homes, including over 4,000 new affordable homes

support new transport infrastructure investment

create up to six new schools

provide more opportunities for employment sites

support the expansion of the University of York

invest in brownfield sites

provide the policies needed to reflect climate change ambition

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Performance with responsibly for the Local Plan, said: “After years of work, we have reached the last significant step before we can adopt a Local Plan for the first time in 60 years.

"This is a robust and sound plan, which will ensure York is able to deliver the housing, jobs, growth and facilities our city needs, whilst also protecting the city’s unique character, green belt and natural beauty."

He added: "“I’d like to thank the inspectors for their work and feedback as well as all planning experts, officers and residents who have invested their time in developing and progressing the plan to this final stage. We will continue to work constructively with the inspectors and get this plan adopted for the benefit of our city’s future.”

Following the modifications consultation, the final plans will be submitted to inspectors for approval and ultimately adopted by the city.

For more information visit www.york.gov.uk/LocalPlan