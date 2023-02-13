The incident happened in St Stephens Road in Acomb at around 12.40pm on Sunday (February 12) - when a 40-year-old man suffered a serious head injury.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where he currently remains in a serious condition.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Gemma.Illidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Detective Sergeant Peter Smith or York CID.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number: 12230026602 when passing on information.