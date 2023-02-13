A MAN is in a "serious" condition in hospital with head injuries after an incident in York.
The incident happened in St Stephens Road in Acomb at around 12.40pm on Sunday (February 12) - when a 40-year-old man suffered a serious head injury.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where he currently remains in a serious condition."
Anyone with any information is asked to email Gemma.Illidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Detective Sergeant Peter Smith or York CID.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12230026602 when passing on information.
