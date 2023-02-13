The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 11) at East Riding Sacks at the Full Sutton Industrial Estate in Stamford Bridge - and police officers and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for East Riding Sacks said: "We can confirm that an incident did occur on Saturday February 11, resulting in a fatality.

"The company is co-operating fully with both Humberside Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). We are not in a position to make any further comments at this time, until the police and HSE have completed their investigations."

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said that officers attended the business premises in Full Sutton Industrial Estate at around 6.30am.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also confirmed that "a number of" ambulance resources were called to the incident on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a HSE spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident - and we are assisting Humberside Police with their investigation.”

Started in 1968, East Riding Sacks is a paper sack manufacturer for use for both human and animal foods. The company operates on printing lines and high-speed conversion lines.