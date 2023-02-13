A PERSON has died during an incident at a business on an industrial estate near York.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 11) at East Riding Sacks at the Full Sutton Industrial Estate in Stamford Bridge - and police officers and the ambulance service were called to the scene.
A spokesperson for East Riding Sacks said: "We can confirm that an incident did occur on Saturday February 11, resulting in a fatality.
"The company is co-operating fully with both Humberside Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). We are not in a position to make any further comments at this time, until the police and HSE have completed their investigations."
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said that officers attended the business premises in Full Sutton Industrial Estate at around 6.30am.
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also confirmed that "a number of" ambulance resources were called to the incident on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, a HSE spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident - and we are assisting Humberside Police with their investigation.”
Started in 1968, East Riding Sacks is a paper sack manufacturer for use for both human and animal foods. The company operates on printing lines and high-speed conversion lines.
