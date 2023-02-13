DierenDokters has joined the veterinary group, which comes within weeks of VetPartners’ first clinic in Portugal.

The take-over adds 93 employees, including 29 vets, at 14 clinics, to its growing family of practices across the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

DierenDokters CEO Maico Boumans, one of their two founders and owners, will continue to oversee DierenDokters in the Netherlands, where VetPartners is expecting further expansion.

Both Maico and VetPartners CEO Jo Malone said both compared shared the same values and same vision.

Ms Malone added: “We have been interested in expanding into the Netherlands for some time, and we first met Maico in 2018.”

The deals follows recent reports that VetPartners is to be put up for auction, raising more than £3Bn, something the company declined to comment upon.

VetPartners was founded by Jo Malone in November 2015 and began expanding into Europe in 2019.

Led by vets, VetPartners has 11,000 employees working in over 650 sites across Europe and from its headquarters in York.