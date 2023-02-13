LiveWires Nursery and Out of School Club, based in the grounds of Easingwold Community Primary School, in Thirsk Road, Easingwold, was rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted after an inspection on December 13.

At the time of the inspection there were 102 children on roll.

This inspection was the first since 2019, when the provider was also rated Good.

In the report, inspectors stated that “Children show excitement and enthusiasm as they arrive at the nursery” and “staff know how to meet children’s individual care needs”.

LiveWires’ managers, Jan Macartney and Hannah Dean said: "Our dedicated staff work incredibly hard to provide excellent care and education for all our children. We have happy, busy babies, children and ‘schoolies’ who look forward to coming to nursery and out of school.

“They are always ready to learn the new challenges that staff have carefully planned and prepared including weekly Forest school sessions, yoga, daily exercise on the school field, cooking activities, plus lots of maths, literacy, exciting roleplay opportunities to name but a few."

LiveWires is open 7:30am to 6pm Monday to Friday all year round.

You can read the full report here.