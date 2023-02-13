Either that, or the latest superhero epic had suddenly started filming here…

The abominable snowman rubbed shoulders with Darth Vader, Iron Man and Bumblebee (one of those weird roboty things from the Transformer films).

There were Doctor Who monsters (and a tardis) and, not to be outdone, a whole team of Avengers, including Thor and Captain America.

The Press even has it on reliable authority that two members of the crew of the spaceship Red Dwarf touched down for a while at the racecourse.

Step forward Cat and Rimmer (or at least Danny John-Jules and Chris Barrie, the actors who played them).

It was, of course, the York Unleashed winter comic-con, held at about this time every year at York Racecourse.

Charlotte Hoad's children meet the Abominable Snowman (Image: Charlotte Hoad)

And for those able to make their way there on Sunday, it made for a great day out.

Among those who went was York mum Charlotte Hoad and her children Maddison, Lexi, Lolah and Johnny.

“It was absolutely amazing!” said Chatlotte, from Tang Hall. “We were there for hours, just wandering around.

“There were so many different characters popping in and out – we were there from 11am to 5pm and the children didn’t want to leave!”

The event gave science fiction and Marvel fans the chance to dress up for a bit of cosplay.

And in addition to the chance to meet stars such as John-Jules and Barrie, there was a host of stalls selling everything from comics to stuffed toys, collectables to action figures, cosplay weapons to trading cards.

It was all hosted by Lindsey Jordan of Unleashed Events.

“York Winter Comic-Con is where the geek magic happens, as there is nothing better than getting to meet your favourite actor or superheros,” he said.

“It was a great day out for families and a fantastic place to hang out with your friends.”

If you missed it, meanwhile, don’t worry – York Unleashed will be back with another event at the racecourse in September…