North Yorkshire Police said the boy, 15, was punched in the face several times and tackled to the ground, on a grassed area at the bottom of Slessor Road, near to an alley way which leads onto Otterwood Lane.

The teenager suffered a cut and bruising to his right eye as a result, and he eventually managed to flee and return to his home.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, February 9, at approximately 10pm.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 5ft 6/7, and of medium build.

He had short dark brown hair which was swept over, slight stubble and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

He was wearing glasses, dark coloured jeans and a green fitted bomber style jacket.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the incident or who can assist them with identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Toby.Spencer@Northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Spencer.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230024977.