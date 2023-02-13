As The Press reported this morning, an urgent appeal was put out by North Yorkshire Police to help find missing 17-year-old Chloe who was last seen at about 2pm Sunday (February 12) at Northallerton train station.

The force did not release Chloe's surname, but she was described as slim, 5’4’’ tall with long red coloured hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black crop top, hoodie under a black puffer jacket and white Converse shoes.

A police spokesperson has now said: "We're very pleased to report that the missing 17-year-old girl from Northallerton has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."