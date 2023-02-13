The Press has previously reported that a small, silver vehicle crashed into a 4x4 Ford Ranger outside Barclays Bank in Pickering's market place, on Thursday, February 9, at approximately 9pm.

North Yorkshire Police has issued an update to say that that the larger vehicle, which was parked and unattended, was left with significant damage which will cost approximately £2,500 to repair.

The smaller vehicle also suffered substantial damage to the driver's door, however the driver, who is believed to have been a woman, did not leave any details following the collision.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who recalls seeing either of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email joanne.fawcett@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Fawcett.

Please quote the reference number 12230024940 when passing information.