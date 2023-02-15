Leeds based Batch’d has just opened a shop in what was previously Bagel Nash in Coppergate Walk as well as a kiosk at McArthurGlen York Designer Outlet.

The Coppergate Centre store is only their second shop, with the other located in Trinity Leeds, the remainder of their 18 outlets being kiosks.

The company serves a selection of sweet treats from doughnuts, cookies and brownies to muffins, cookie pies and even 'cookie pizas'.

A slice of cookie pie (Image: Batch'd)

They are something of a lockdown success story, as Batch’d was created by David Richmond in 2021 after his airport taxi business suffered during the pandemic.

He opened his first kiosk in the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds and the business has been steadily growing ever since.

Batch'd in Coppergate Walk in York (Image: Batch'd)

Abigail Hylton, Batch'd marketing and social media manager, said: "You can expect a lot of sugar from Batch'd - we have a huge range of sweet treats as well as teas, coffees, iced coffees and other cold drinks.

"We are also going to be introducing milkshakes and soft serve ice-cream.

"We have always liked York and we've been looking for a pitch for some time at McArthurGlen as well as a shop.

"It just so happened that both happened in quick succession, with the kiosk opening about a week before the shop.

"The location in the Coppergate Centre is great - just along from the Viking Centre and in a busy spot with lots of people.

"Our plan is to also refurb the upstairs of the shop and open it as a seating area in the Summer."

The York standalone store employs six people and is open 9.30am-6.30pm from Monday to Saturday as well as 9am-7pm on Saturdays and 9.30am-5pm on Sundays.