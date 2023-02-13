Already, the firm has passed 300,000 premises with its broadband, promising speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

But after delivering to 10,000 homes and businesses across 22 communities last year, some 55,000 premises are set to benefit this year.

The Hessle-based rural broadband provider serves North Yorkshire, from the Dales to the Wolds and as far south as Lincolnshire and its Wolds.

Lee Allison, Chief Operating Officer at Quickline, said: “Building on the momentum from last year, 2023 is going to be even bigger and better for Quickline and the communities we serve.

“Rural communities have been crying out for fast, reliable broadband for far too long. Our mission is to provide that and to close the digital divide between urban and rural areas.”

Quickline makes it faster across York and Selby areas

The company calls on residents to keep an eye out for its engineers and to register their interest on the company website.

Quickline says many of the rural communities in the rollout plan have previously suffered with broadband speeds as low as 30 Mbps.

Full fibre packages with Quickline start at 100 Mbps, with speeds of up to 1 Gbps also available.

Chris Akrill, Head of Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) Operations at Quickline, said: “Our fibre broadband is transforming the internet experience for customers living in even the most remote of areas.

“Customers are constantly telling us how much our broadband has improved their quality of life – from work and education to streaming their favourite TV shows and video calling family and friends.

“Having good broadband is no longer a luxury – it’s essential in so many ways. We understand that and that’s why we’re bringing fibre to even the most difficult of areas to connect.”

Quickline’s full 2023 fibre rollout plan for North Yorkshire is below:

January to March: Barlow, Biggin, Buckden, Camblesforth, Carlton, Coniston, Deepdale, Drax, Hubberholme, Kettlewell, Kilnsey, Newland, Starbotton, Wistow and Yockenthwaite.

April to June: Barlby, Eggborough and Osgodby.

July to September: Ampleforth, Bedale, Burniston, Gatenby, Great Crakehall, Horton in Ribblesdale, Huby, Hunmanby, Leeming Bar, Newton le Willows, Old Byland, Pickering, Ravenscar, Rievaulx, Sproxton, Staxton, Sutton on the Forest, Thorpe, Well, and Willoughby.

October- December: Aldfield, Babthorpe, Barden, Bedlam, Brafferton, Brearton, Bridge Hewick, Burnsall, Burnt, Chopgate, Easingwold, Grantley, Hartwith, Hebden, Hemingbrough, Hetton, Hildenley, Killinghall, Kirk Hammerton, Langthorpe, Laskill, Little Smeaton, Picton, Ripley, Scotton, Swinton, Tockwith, Whitley and Womersley.

Residents and businesses are asked to use Quickline’s postcode checker at www.quickline.co.uk to find out whether fibre is available in their area.

They can also register their interest on the Quickline website to be kept up to date on when Quickline is in their community.