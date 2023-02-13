The event will be the first coronation of a monarch in the UK for nearly 70 years.

Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London, where the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Over the bank holiday weekend (May 6 - May 8) standard road closure fees applying to residential streets in North Yorkshire will be scrapped for street parties.

The same policy was in place for those wanting to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

'Momentous event in history'





NYCC’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “The coronation of King Charles III will be a momentous event in history, and we recognise that communities across North Yorkshire will want to plan their own celebrations.

Cllr Keane Duncan (Image: Newsquest)

“Street parties are always a popular way for people to get together, whether that’s for games or a Royal lunch. By waiving the fees, we hope many residents will apply to ensure they have a safe open space to use.”

Anybody wishing to host a street party must apply before March 10.

For more information and to apply, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/streetparties