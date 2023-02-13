North Yorkshire Police has reported that a blue Toyota Aygo was involved in a traffic accident on Kings Keld Bank, near Bedale, on Friday, February 10, at 11.25am.

A police spokesperson said: "The driver was air lifted to James Cook Hospital where he remains in a serious condition."

The road was closed for six hours to allow officers to conduct investigation work at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Any dashcam or CCTV of the incident or prior to the incident would be beneficial.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12230025333.

Alternatively please email peter.keenen@northyorkshire.police.uk.