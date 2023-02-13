The guide and checklist will aim to give group organisers tips on how to be safe while visiting York. Tips include pre-booking, reminders that York is a popular family destination, public toilet and taxi rank locations and checking that hotels will accept large groups.

But, as reported in The Press, boss of stag and hen firm, Last Night of Freedom, Matt Mavir, has hit out at the new guide - suggesting it is "pointless" given the wealth of information that already exists.

"Be it a guide like ours, or a website like TripAdvisor, there are plenty of places to get that information. As well intentioned as it might be, I’m not sure that creating this council guide will add much to what’s already out there," he said.

A partner pack is also available for businesses across the city. The pack includes free posters, social media graphics and stickers - and is designed to help local businesses reinforce how visitors can keep the city safe whilst being considerate of others.

Adam Wardale, chair of the Hospitality Association York (HAY), said: “It’s no surprise that York is a popular destination for all group sizes. We are fortunate to have a varied accommodation offering world-class attractions, award-winning restaurants and a buzzing nightlife.

The guide will aim to help groups enjoy their visits to York safely and considerately (Image: UGC)

"Groups play a vital role in supporting the York economy, so it is important that we continue to build on our reputation as a safe city to visit. We all have our part to play and this guide is a great step forward.”

The award of the Purple Flag to York highlighted the city centre’s safety, cleanliness and vibrancy recognised by independent assessors. Businesses can promote the Purple Flag accreditation by using, personalising and displaying the posters and social media graphics provided.

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “We're incredibly proud of York's Purple Flag status, which is credit to our thriving evening economy. We know that many groups choose to visit York because they feel safe in our city.

"This new guide is designed to help those groups plan their trips safely and considerately, so that everybody can continue to enjoy everything that York has to offer."

Meanwhile, Andrew Lowson, executive director at York BID, said York has a thriving visitor economy - and the majority of people who come, respect the city, the businesses and residents

Mr Lowson added: "Our BID rangers work hard to welcome visitors and help them in the city. We’re delighted to support the Purple Flag accreditation as it will encourage everyone visiting to be safe and considerate of others.”

The guide is available on the Visit York website.

The partner pack and resources are available at: visityork.org/purpleflag