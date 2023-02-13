The Aldi shop in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster re-opens to customers on Thursday (February 16) at 8am after a facelift.

The German supermarket chain closed its Sherburn store on Saturday night (February 11) and work has been ongoing to give it a fresh new look.

The firm says that there will be a 'more customer-focused layout' and that it's part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 35 people and the refurb will create additional jobs.

Store manager Richard Bowker said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store in Low Street will be open from Monday to Saturday from 8am – 10pm and on Sundays from 10am – 4pm.