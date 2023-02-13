The airline launched from Leeds-Bradford Airport in February 2003 and has now become the country’s leading leisure airline, having delivered 100,000 million happy holidays.

On Sunday, Jet2.com hosted a birthday-themed celebration with customers and colleagues, including 40 staff also celebrating their 20th anniversary with the airline.

The event at Leeds Bradford Airport, was where exactly 20 years ago yesterday its first flight departed to Amsterdam.

Customers flying with the airline from Leeds Bradford Airport received a VIP customer experience at check-in, which included a red-carpet welcome, balloon arch, birthday cake and goodie bags.

A band helped get customers into the holiday spirit as they checked in, and three lucky customers who were also celebrating their birthday on the same day received a pair of free return flights.

The lucky customers included Peter Melling from York who was travelling to Portugal, Joanne Withers from Pontefract who was travelling to Lanzarote, and Margaret Wood from Knaresborough who was travelling to Malaga.

This summer , Jet2.com will operate a fleet of 13 aircraft from Leeds Bradford Airport flying to 47 destinations.