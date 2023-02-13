Humberside Police has reported that the black Range Rover Evoque and the white KTM 125 motorcycle were involved in a collision on Thursday, January 26, at around 3pm, at the junction of Queensgate Square and Queensgate in Bridlington.

The rider of the motorcycle was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to come forward, on the non emergency number 101 quoting log 255 of 26 January 2023.