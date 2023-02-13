Better explores themes of morality, loyalty and family, and follows Lou (Leila Farzad) and Col (Andrew Buchan) – two friends who struck a life-changing deal 19 years ago.

The pair have been connected for 19 years since struggling detectrive Lou helped place Col at the top of the crime boss pile, making him rich and powerful and helping kickstart Lou's faltering career.

But now she is starting to ask if being in thrall to a crime boss is really a good career move for a cop?

The BBC has high hopes that Better could become as big a hit as Happy Valley and Line of Duty.

The show certainly has an immaculate pedigree. It comes from the same producers as Chernobyl and This Is Going To Hurt, and is written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (Humans, Spooks).

The University of Bradford is featured in the drama – which takes a dive into Leeds’ criminal underworld – while a scene was also shot on Bingley Bypass.

The first episode was shown at a special screening at Everyman Cinema in Leeds on Wednesday.

“I loved Bradford, I connected with it very quickly,” said Farzad, from London, best known for her role in Sky Atlantic’s I Hate Suzie.

“I loved the authenticity of the place.”

Leila Farzad (Image: BBC)

Writer and executive producer, Sam Vincent, added that the district played a vital role.

“We shot one very important sequence in Bingley,” he explained.

“It was a huge action scene, and Bingley was absolutely fantastic for it – it allowed us to create a thrilling sequence with drones and armed police.”

Farzad and Vincent (Image: BBC)

Fellow writer and executive producer, Jonathan Brackley, added: “There are too many shows set in London – we wanted somewhere else, with its own identity – somewhere that could become a character in its own right.

“That’s why we wanted to come to West Yorkshire, there’s a variety of vibrant places to shoot here.”

Other scenes in Better were shot in the University of Bradford’s Richmond Building, while a meeting room in Student Central and parts of the Horton A Building were also used.

Donnie Horvath, who graduated with an MA Filmmaking from the University in 2020, worked in the locations team.

“They really welcomed me, I learned a lot about how a production works, which was really useful and exciting,” he said.

Brackley and Vincent (Image: BBC)

Filming locations in Bradford were arranged through the Bradford UNESCO City of Film, which is based at the University.

TV and film students and graduates also found paid work behind-the-scenes.

City of Film Director, David Wilson, said: “We were delighted that the production chose to use locations on campus and give wider opportunities for students and graduates.

“There are so many locations within the campus which work well for film and TV, and we look forward to seeing the finished results.”

Better also features Olivia Nakintu, from Manchester, as Esther.

“It was nice to be working in the north, doing something that speaks to you and your roots and reflects the local area,” she said.

Nakintu (Image: BBC)

Zak Ford-Williams, who plays Owen, added: “I’m from Lancashire, but I did feel at home filming in Bradford”, while Ceallach Spellman, who plays Donal and is from Salford, also said: “The location definitely adds character to the show”.

Ford-Williams (Image: BBC)

Spellman, whose mother is from Dewsbury, also humorously referenced how his Wikipedia page once incorrectly stated that he was from Bradford.

“That was confusing, but I guess that’s another link I have to the area!” he laughed.

Spellman (Image: BBC)

Morality is a big theme in Better – “it asks if anyone is beyond redemption, and if there is a such a thing as a bad person,” writer Vincent said.

Samuel Edward-Cook, who plays Ceri, added: “Better asks the audience to hold a mirror up and ask how far they’d go to move the goalposts to protect their family and their career.”

Edward-Cook (Image: BBC)

“Everyone believes they are right and inherently good,” Ford-Williams elaborated.

“Better really explores that, and that’s brilliant to watch.”

Speaking on their characters, Farzad and Buchan said they share both similarities and differences with them.

“Lou’s a lot tougher and more of a ‘badass’ than me, she lives a very high-stakes life. I don’t think mine is as much,” said Farzad.

“But we do share a sense of humour, which was beautifully written by Vincent and Brackley.”

Buchan added: “My character isn’t really like me, but as an actor, you have to bring of much of them to reality as you can.

“Col doesn’t resemble me at all, but he was a great guy to play.

“He has moments where he’s trying to be a family man, there are maybe shades of me in that.”

Better premieres on BBC One on Monday, with episodes airing weekly at 9pm. It will also be available to stream on iPlayer.