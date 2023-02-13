Last year, Make it York called for Yorkshire artists to create a new character to represent the city.

After 75 entries, these have been whittled down to two, with a public vote until Tuesday February 28 at 5pm to pick the winner.

Organised by Make It York, with charity partner St Leonard’s Hospice, the new trail featuring Barouse or Snook will launch in early 2024.

Make it York reveals designs and themes for York Ice Trail 2023

Barouse by Christine Jopling of Pudsey, Leeds, is inspired by the bars around York’s Roman walls, with his droplet-shaped body, inspired by the River Ouse.

Snook has been created by Sian Ellis of Sheffield and is inspired by the book stores of York and features his head in a book.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing a new trail and introducing a new character to York in 2024.

York Ice Trail 2023 takes visitors on a Journey Through Time

“Our final two artists have done a brilliant job at bringing the characters to life and we look forward to seeing the winning design in our city next year. We’re really pleased to be working with our charity partner, St Leonard’s Hospice, on this project.”

Dawn Clements, Director of Income Generation at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Make It York and to be part of this exciting activity. It will be a fun way to help us engage further with our community, not only educating people about our services but also helping to raise vital funds to support people facing life-limiting illnesses and bereavement.”

York set to stage annual Residents' Festival this weekend

Dawn continued: “We are proud that we can represent hospice care in such a unique way and it’s a great opportunity to work with new supporters and volunteers. We are looking forward to working collaboratively with Sarah and the team at Make It York and, of course, either Barouse or Snook.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities said: “York’s latest trail will add more colour and fun to our beautiful city whilst supporting a wonderful cause.

"I’d like to thank all artists who submitted their ideas as part of the competition, it was extremely difficult to narrow the excellent submissions down to the final two. The final choice is now in the hands of York’s residents who have the difficult choice between these two fun characters.”

Huge queues for free visit to revamped Clifford's Tower

Christine Jopling said it was fun coming up with Barouse and she hoped “the sculptures bring a smile to the faces of residents and visitors to York.”

Sian Ellis said Snook would be a “magical addition” to the city and it would add to her work on other city trails.

To vote, go to: Sculpture Trail: Vote | Visit York