Selby-based author and Honorary Member of the NSPCC Council, Christina Gabbitas, has been nominated in the Yorkshire Choice Awards for Inspirational Individual of the Year 2023.

Over the last year, Christina has been busy working with North Yorkshire Police, Humberside Police, North Lincolnshire Council and Doncaster Council educating children and young people about county lines and the dangers of carrying knives.

The author said: "I’m honoured to have been nominated with so many inspiring and deserving individuals.

"If we can help just one child from being exploited, we will have achieved what we set out to do. It’s paramount that we educate from primary age."

Christina is also founder of Children’s Literature Festivals charity that concentrates on supporting children and families from deprived areas of the country.

To vote for Christina, visit the Yorkshire Choice Awards website.