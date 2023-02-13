Available on Monday, February 13 customers get the chance to enjoy a free McCafe Hot Drink and get money off burgers.

From flat whites and espresso to a strong cup of tea to start the day, customers can get a free hot drink when they buy a Bacon Roll.

The breakfast snack is served on a soft, white roll, yummy bacon and comes with a sauce of your choice.

Plus, you can even save money on your lunchtime meal.

Customers can tuck into a Filet-O-Fish for just £1.39, saving you £2.70.

The Filet-O-Fish is a great burger for those that prefer fish.

It's served with cheese, and tartare sauce and comes in a steamed bun.

Customers will even be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 339 points when grabbing a Bacon Roll and 139 points when picking up a Filet-O-Fish®.

McDonald's Rewards lets customers receive awards when they reach milestones, including when you reach 1,500 points you can choose between fries, hash brown or salad.

When you reach 4,000 points you can choose between menu favourites like six chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

Plus, there is also the option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of Reward points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

You can download the McDonald's app now.