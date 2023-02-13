Rose Hair Design opened at 38A High Street last week and is already proving popular with many likes on Facebook.

Born-and-bred in Tadcaster, Nicola attended Tadcaster Grammar School, followed by York College where she completed levels 1,2 and 3 in Hairdressing.

She has exceptional talent in wedding hair and hair up, plus colour correction.

Nicola has been in the industry for about 20years and qualified for 17 years.

She said: “From being a young girl, I used to cut my dolls hair, moving onto my own hair and anyone else who would let me near them with scissors!

“I have always imagined making people happy and making them look great . I love learning about people and enjoying a chat.

“My goal has been to run my own business. I have a young family, Reilly aged12 and Ava-Rose who is five. I want to teach my children that is is possible to follow your dreams.”

Getting the premises ready, involved working day and night renovating an old tool shop.

Nicola said: “Family and friends helped me and we have transformed the old shop, installing central heating and comfortable salon chairs.”

With bookings already coming in, Nicola says her dream is to invite other like-minded hairdressers to join her as the business grows.

She continued: “I have a portfolio of brides and bridesmaids who I have transformed into the most beautiful brides. I am proud to say the safety always comes first. I insist on patch testing every client and colour correction is one of my specialties.

“I enjoy all aspects of hairdressing from a dry fringe trim to a complete re-style.

“I pride myself in being as green as possible and currently using eco friendly quick dry hair towels to cut down on drying times.”

Based next to the Howden Pub, Nicola added there is plenty of parking nearby.

Proud mum-in-law Louise Simpson also told the Press: “It’s a massive gamble in this uncertain time.

“But with a 12 year old son and a 5 year old daughter with cerebral palsy, Nicola has decided to put all her eggs in one basket to build a future for her family.

“She has worked 10–12 hours day and night for the last few months, making a old tool shop into a salon on the future with help from her husband Joseph, who is a builder and local tradesmen

“Nicola will be working alone to begin with but hopes to provide opportunities for other stylists to join her.”

The business can be found on Facebook as ‘Rose Hair Design Tadcaster’.