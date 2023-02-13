The body of Lamduan Armitage (nee Seekanya) was found by walkers at Sell Gill near Pen-y-ghent, above Horton in Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales, on 20 September 2004.

READ MORE: Urgent appeal for missing girl in North Yorkshire

Now detectives and family liaison officers have arrived in Thailand to meet her parents and other family members.

READ MORE: Two missing North Yorkshire teenagers turned up

The identity of the body remained unknown until early 2019 when the force’s Major Investigation Team’s Cold Case Review Unit achieved a breakthrough using a combination of media coverage and DNA testing.

A BBC Online article about the case in the January of that year was brought to the attention of Lamduan’s parents in Udon Thani, north-east Thailand.

They came forward to North Yorkshire Police believing the woman could be their daughter who they had not seen since 2004.

DNA testing was carried out which confirmed the woman to be Lamduan who would now be aged 55.

It was established that she was married mother of three who was living in northern England at the time of her unexplained death.

This breakthrough was publicised by North Yorkshire Police in March 2019 which resulted in extensive national and international coverage about the case.

However, there were delays for the investigation team to receive legal authority to go to Thailand.

They were further hampered by international travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning this part of the investigation has been put on hold for almost four years.

Adam Harland, Manager of the Cold Case Review Unit, said: “Despite the difficulties we have faced to progress the investigation in recent years, we remain determined to seek answers for Lamduan’s family about the circumstances of her being found dead in a beautiful but remote part of the Yorkshire Dales in September 2004.

“It has been frustrating to have had to wait so long to be able to travel to Thailand. We are hoping to speak with all the members of her family, including her husband, to gather their evidence about her life and to offer what support we can with regards to their loss.

“The loss of any family member in circumstances of homicide is a terrible blow, bringing a misery and a sense of loss that so often lasts a lifetime.

“There is, in this case, the additional pain that for 14 years it was not even known that this had been Lamduan’s fate.

“We will also be consulting with all the family members about a request that Lamduan’s remains be returned to her family in Thailand in accordance with their Buddhist faith.

“This is not a straightforward process to achieve, but they will have our assistance and support in bringing a resolution to this particularly unhappy case.

“We thank the Thai authorities for their co-operation with the investigation, and for the support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies in Thailand and United Kingdom.

“We are aware of the widespread interest in this investigation which strikes at the heart of issues surrounding violence against women and girls in the United Kingdom, in Thailand, and around the world.

“To ensure that the investigation and the path of fair justice are not compromised, we strongly urge the media and people using social media to avoid damaging speculation about this case.

“We are doing all we can to seek answers and secure justice for Lamduan’s loved ones.”

Making a report to assist the investigation Call the North Yorkshire Police incident room on 01609 643147 or email: coldcasereviewunit@northyorkshire.police.uk