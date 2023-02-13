Empowering and Inspiring Women in Business in York is at York St. John University’s Creative Centre, Lord Mayor’s Walk, on Thursday March 2 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Rebecca Biggins, Dean of York St John University’s Business School will open the event.

Guests will hear from speakers from York’s business community and benefit from digital skills training workshops delivered by Google Digital Garage.

Sammie Jackson of Agrisound, a York-based agricultural technology company specialising in pollination management, will deliver the keynote address on her journey in ‘Tech, Bees and Business.’

There will also be feature two short digital skills workshops facilitated by Google’s Digital Garage on building your own personal brand online and writing for social media.

Business Coaching specialist Andrea Morrison will launch a further cohort of her Courageous Females course in April.

Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UK SPF), this course will enable 20 York-based female business leaders to build their confidence and resilience whilst running their business and in the workplace.

Attendees will also learn about business support from NatWest and City of York Council, from Rachel Dixon, Local Enterprise Manager at NatWest, and Louise Saw, one of the council’s Business Growth Managers.

After hearing from the speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to network over a light lunch, making connections with like-minded individuals and building their networks.

Cllr Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “We hope this event will be an informative and inspiring opportunity to make connections with like-minded business leaders and learn about the fantastic range of support on offer to help female-led businesses succeed.”

To sign up to the event, go to the EventBrite website.

The city council also publishes a free weekly business newsletter, detailing events and support for business.