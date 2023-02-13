North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the entry slip road on the M62 eastbound at junction 34 for Whitley Bridge near Eggborough at just before 4am today (February 13).

A service spokesman said: "Following a single car crash which resulted in the car rolling but coming to rest back on it’s wheels, two appliances from Selby and Humberside’s Goole appliance were mobilised.

"On arrival, the driver a man aged 27 years, was out of his vehicle.

"He was checked over by Paramedics at scene while Fire crews made the scene safe, with the incident then left in the hands of the police."