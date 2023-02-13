As The Press reported, North Yorkshire Police said Leah and Skye, whose surnames they have not released, were last seen at around 11am Sunday, February 12 leaving a property in Harrogate.

But this morning a police spokesman has now said: "The two 13-year-old girls who went missing from Harrogate yesterday (February 12) have been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."