TWO teenagers reported missing from home in North Yorkshire have turned up safe and well.
As The Press reported, North Yorkshire Police said Leah and Skye, whose surnames they have not released, were last seen at around 11am Sunday, February 12 leaving a property in Harrogate.
But this morning a police spokesman has now said: "The two 13-year-old girls who went missing from Harrogate yesterday (February 12) have been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."
