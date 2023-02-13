As The Press reported on Friday (February 10) the crash on the A1(M) happened at about 7am that morning and involved a lorry that crashed with a bin lorry which overturned.

As a result, the HGV crossed the central reservation causing damage.

The hard shoulder was initially opened by the police to allow traffic to pass the scene.

Fire crews from Richmond, Ripon, Northallerton and Leyburn responded to the crash.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the driver of the vehicle was out upon the crews’ arrival.

The spokesperson added that the vehicle had spilled 300 litres of diesel onto the carriageway and the crews assisted with unblocking drains and stopping the spread of fuel.

This morning (February 13) one lane remains closed due to emergency repairs Southbound between junctions 51 and 53.