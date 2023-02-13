North Yorkshire Police say Leah and Skye, whose surnames they have not released, were last seen at around 11am Sunday, February 12 leaving a property in Harrogate.

Skye is described as 5’2’’ tall, with very long straight blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black cropped top, grey jogging bottoms, a black puffer jacker with a fur trimmed hood and black Reebok trainers.

Leah is described as 5’3’’ tall, with shoulder length blond hair that she sometimes wears in a messy bun. She was wearing blue skinny jeans with a rip on the right leg, a white top, black puffer coat with hood and black Nike Air Force One trainers. Leah also has a nose piercing.

It’s possible that the girls may have travelled to Oldham.

Anyone who has information which would assist officers to locate them is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Immediate sightings should be reported via 999. Please quote reference 12230026789.