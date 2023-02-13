AN urgent appeal has gone out to find a missing teenager in North Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for information to find missing 17-year-old Chloe who was last seen at about 2pm Sunday (February 12) at Northallerton train station.



North Yorkshire Police have not released Chloe's surname, but she is described as slim, 5’4’’ tall with long red coloured hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black crop top, hoodie under a black puffer jacket and white Converse shoes.



Anyone who has any information which would assist officers in locating Chloe are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.



Please dial 999 with any immediate sightings quoting reference 12230026824.