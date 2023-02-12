Aprons and tall chef hats were the order of the day at Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick.

Residents and staff rolled out the dough and reached for the toppings boxes as they celebrated National Pizza Day.

Annaliza Kemp, the home's general manager, said: “There are a lot of enthusiastic foodies at this home who got stuck in covering their home-made pizzas with their favourite ingredients. There were a lot of different types of toppings to choose from and we were all spoilt for choice. Our pizza party turned out to be a real slice!”

As well as the traditional cheese and tomato toppings, the residents also used pepperoni and Hawaiian ham and pineapple with extra toppings of mushrooms, onion and peppers.