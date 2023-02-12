According to the DWP, most people should have received their 2022 Cost of Living Payment by now.

If you were eligible, you’ll be paid automatically in the same way you usually get your benefit or tax credits. This includes if you’re found to be eligible for a Cost of Living Payment or a Disability Cost of Living Payment at a later date.

You may get a payment of £650 paid in 2 lump sums of £326 and £324 if you were getting payments of any of the following:

Universal Credit

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

The payment will be made separately from your benefit.

But more help is on the way.

The government has announced when further Cost of Living Payments will be made between spring 2023 and spring 2024.

The Department of Work and Pensions ( DWP), announced that eligible claimants on means-tested benefits will receive a £900 cost of living payment split into three payments - £301, £300 and £299.

And, according to money saving expert Martin Lewis, the first payment is likely to come after the tax year - April 6.

Martin also believes the autumn payment of £300 will be in October or November and the final payment of £299 in spring 2024 will be paid before April 6.

The Government's latest cash handouts are:

£301 for people on an eligible low-income benefit, to be paid during spring 2023

£150 for people on an eligible disability benefit, to be paid during summer 2023

£300 for people on an eligible low-income benefit, to be paid during autumn 2023

£300 for pensioner households, to be paid during winter 2023 to 2024

£299 for people on an eligible low-income benefit, to be paid in spring 2024

Further guidance will be published when more details have been announced, including the qualifying dates.

So this spring many households will receive a £301 payment.

Further to that, thousands of individuals are eligible for an additional disability payment of £150 this summer.

These benefits could make claimants eligible for the £301 payment including Universal Credit, tax credits, Jobseekers Allowance and Income support.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply for payments as they come out automatically.

Jeremy Hunt, chancellor of the exchequer, said: “High inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war, is hurting economies across the world and making people poorer.

These payments are the next part of the significant support we are providing through this challenging time, with millions of vulnerable households receiving £900 directly into their bank accounts this financial year alongside additional help for pensioners and those with disabilities.

This latest payment will provide some temporary relief, but the best thing we can do to help families and businesses is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year."