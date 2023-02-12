To coincide with the Jorvik Viking Festival, Mythos:Ragnarok will start its UK tour in York on Friday.

Performed by a company of actors that specialise in professional wrestling, it will feature ancient myths, legends and folk tales in a dark comedy on stage at York Barbican.

The show tells the story of Nordic Gods Odin and Loki’s struggles to overcome primaeval giants, rival Gods and Goddesses and each other’s ambitions as they journey from creation to Ragnarok, the Viking vision of the battle at the end of the world.

As well as acting and comedy, it features onstage violence, strobe lighting references to death and sex and some bad language.

It has appeared on the Edinburgh Fringe and other festivals.