Francois Johan Strydom told magistrates a driving ban could lead to him having to put up closed signs.

The 43-year-old restauranteur was caught breaking the 30 mph in Brandsby village near Easingwold, on May 21, and already had points on his licence, Harrogate magistrates heard.

According to Companies House, he is one of two directors of Fat Chef Holdings Ltd of Helmsley which runs the La Trattoria Italian restaurants in Helmsley and Malton.

Strydom, of Southlands, Helmsley, pleaded guilty to speeding in a Volkswagen Transporter van.

The chef was liable to be disqualified under the totting-up procedure because of the number of penalty points on his licence.

He told magistrates he employed 47 people and there would be an impact on his business if he couldn’t drive.

The impact could include shutting down a restaurant, he said.

Harrogate magistrates decided that gave him an “exceptional reason” which allowed them not to ban him and gave him three penalty points instead.

They also ordered him to pay a total of £328 consisting of a £204 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

They warned him that his restaurant business would not save him from a driving ban if he got more penalty points in the next three years.