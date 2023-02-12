FOUR bikers may soon be reunited with their two-wheelers thanks to neighbourhood police action.
York's police team have been carrying out special patrols this week following an increase of motorbike thefts in the city.
They located three two-wheelers they believe to have been stolen earlier this week and last night they added a fourth.
In a Facebook post, they advised bikers how to keep their motorbikes safe.
"Get a decent lock , lock in an area that is well lit and if you can secure in a locked garage or shed.
Please do report any sightings of anti social riding or suspicious behaviour in relation to motorcycles."
