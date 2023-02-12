York's police team have been carrying out special patrols this week following an increase of motorbike thefts in the city.

They located three two-wheelers they believe to have been stolen earlier this week and last night they added a fourth.

In a Facebook post, they advised bikers how to keep their motorbikes safe.

"Get a decent lock , lock in an area that is well lit and if you can secure in a locked garage or shed.

Please do report any sightings of anti social riding or suspicious behaviour in relation to motorcycles."